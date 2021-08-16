Elderly Omaha woman treated to free home repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An older Omaha woman was able to get her house repaired for free.

Project Houseworks is fixing up Joyce Riley's home. They're installing new storm doors, four new ceiling fans, and a new handrail.

Project Houseworks helps older people that aren't financially or physically capable of making home repairs on their own.

"I'm very, very excited,” Riley said. “I've been asking requests to have some work done on my house, and actually, they're doing more than I expected."

Reframe and Lowe's are helping pay for the upgrades.

The organization expects to have the repairs done by Tuesday. They will then paint her house along with many others on Saturday as a part of the 32nd annual Brush Up event.

