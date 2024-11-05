Election day guidelines for Douglas County voters

Electioneering within 200 feet of a polling place is prohibited in Nebraska.

Douglas County voting hours are 8 am to 8 pm.

Election results will be continuously updated on votedouglascounty.com on Election Day.

Voters must go to their designated neighborhood polling place to cast their vote.

The Douglas County Election Commission says there is a list of things you can't do while hitting the poles.

Though it may be enticing to wear your favorite candidates gear Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says you cannot participate in electioneering within 200 feet of a polling place. These electioneering laws have been in place in Nebraska since the 90s.

"Please leave all of your electioneering stuff at home, hats, buttons, pins, coats, stocking hats, whatever it may be, it just makes for a much more enjoyable atmosphere for poll workers and for the voters. And it is the law in Nebraska," said commissioner

In person voters need to bring a form of ID, eligible forms include:



Nebraska drivers license

Nebraska ID

Nebraska College ID

Nebraska Political Subdivision ID

Military ID

Tribal ID

U.S. Passport

Hospital or nursing home records.

Election Day voting does not occur at the election commissions office, voters will need to go their neighborhood polling station, which can be found at votedouglascounty.com

Voting in Douglas County is from 8 am to 8 pm, the commission said a marker will be placed at the end of the line at 8pm, so those still in the line may cast their vote.

