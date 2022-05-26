Eleven arrested by the FBI Wednesday for fraud related to payroll protection program funds

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The FBI in Omaha has arrested 11 people charged with submitting fraudulent applications for payroll protection program funds.

The U.S. attorney's office in Nebraska says 58-year-old Ramel Thompson guided others in how to illegally obtain money and prepare the false applications.

The FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Omaha Field Office, Eugene Kowel says all of the alleged crimes occurred in and around the Omaha district.

Unfortunately, in too many places in our country when people see an opportunity to steal money, to steal from the government and a program designed to help individuals suffering from economic distress they take advantage of it. Unfortunately, we have some people here in our area of responsibility that did that, " said Kowel.

The FBI continues to investigate this case. Those who were arrested are set to appear in federal court later in the week.

