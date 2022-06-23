Elkhorn Athletic Association breaks ground on new sports complex

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — Today, the Elkhorn Athletic Association broke ground on a new sports complex. The MD West One sports complex will be in Valley near 264th and Ida Streets.

The organization says that when it's done, it will be a destination facility for outdoor youth sports for Western Douglas County and for the region as a whole.

"We've got kids that travel all over the place, outside of the state, to play recreation and competitive sports. It's a great opportunity for them to play in their home state and be a part of something special in their community," said Bruce O’Neel, executive director of of the Elkhorn Athletic Association.

The facility will include eight synthetic turf baseball and softball fields, six synthetic turf fields, a barrier free field for kids with adaptive needs, concession stands, restrooms ,and parking for up to 25 hundred vehicles.

