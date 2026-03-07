Elkhorn boy battling bone cancer gets bedroom makeover, Creighton men's basketball joins surprise

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska boy battling bone cancer received a bedroom makeover from a nonprofit, with some special guests from Creighton men's basketball on hand for the reveal.

Hudson Burgers, 9, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma last year and had his leg amputated a couple of months later. His family, including his twin brother Beckham, has been beside him throughout his battle.

After hearing about Hudson's battle, the nonprofit Special Spaces stepped in to give him a bedroom makeover. Friday was the big reveal.

Kimberly Thomas, chapter director of Special Spaces Nebraska, said Hudson's nomination stood out immediately.

"Hudson actually was nominated by a host of people," Thomas said. "The nominations started rolling in, and I was getting one after the other. It was so heartwarming to see so many people just loving on him."

Hudson described his reaction to seeing the finished room.

"When I walked in my room, it felt like it was in a different house," Hudson said.

His father, Butch, spoke about his son's attitude throughout his battle.

"He either has a really good day or an amazing day," Butch said. "His attitude throughout this all has been next to none. He's all smiles all the time and he's made a heavy load — a lot — lighter."

Butch was on the Creighton men's basketball staff and is longtime friends with head coach Greg McDermott.

Coach Mac and four players — Jasen Green, Jackson McAndrew, Owen Freeman and Isaac Traudt — attended the reveal.

"This group of guys is easy to cheer for on the court," Butch said. "But really, really easy to cheer for off the court, and having sons of my own, this is what you want them to grow up and be like."

McDermott reflected on what the day meant.

"To have a day like this that's special for (Hudson) and brings him joy and a smile to his face and let him celebrate with his two brothers, it doesn't get any better," McDermott said.

Hudson spoke about his outlook during his illness.

"I just like being happy. Make other people smile," Hudson said.

The Special Spaces team also renovated a playroom in the basement where Hudson can do one of his favorite things — karaoke.

Hudson's next scan is in a few weeks as doctors continue to monitor his cancer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.