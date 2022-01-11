Watch
Elkhorn Public Schools mask mandate to start Wednesday

File Photo
The lawyer representing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in a federal lawsuit over mandatory mask use in schools has asked the judge to allow a temporary order that has allowed schools to implement mask mandates to expire next week.
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jan 11, 2022
ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Elkhorn Public Schools announced a mask mandate will be taking place starting Wednesday, Jan 12.

This comes after Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse announced a city-wide mask mandate.

EPS will require masks for all students and staff inside all-district facilities. This includes all school transportation and school-sponsored events or activities.

If a child arrives without a mask, they will be provided one.

