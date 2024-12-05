Elkhorn Public Schools proposing school boundary change leaving some Calarosa East neighbors concerned

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — When the days are nice, Tanya Roman's son, Jack, frequently walks to school from his home in the Calarosa East neighborhood to Arbor View Elementary, just south of Fort.

It's one of the reasons why Roman and her family chose to live in the neighborhood -- the proximity to the school.

On Monday, the Elkhorn Public School board announced its proposed boundary attendance plan for elementary schools.

If approved, students in the Calarosa East neighborhood -- with the exception of current fourth graders -- would attend the new "Elementary school 14", which is across the much busier 204th.

"There's been a lot of concerns throughout the neighborhood about not having a four-way stop or lights that cross over 204th there. There's been a lot of accidents that have either happened or are close calls," said Roman.

In - September, neighborhood reporter John Brown was there to see for himself after neighbors called him about their worries about the heavy traffic and high speeds.

KMTV: "How does that intersection make you feel?"

"Uneasy, because I have three kids under five. My wife almost got into an accident already," said neighbor Ben Radel, back in September.

So with their worries in mind, I made the walk myself from Calarosa to the intersection.

Just one side of the street has as a sidewalk. There's no marked crosswalk at 204th and Fort.

Roman's neighborhood was also hit by the Arbor Day tornadoes and some are continuing to rebuild to this day. Roman said that's another factor.

"The big concern here is that changing their schools, one of the major places that they still have some consistencies, some support from their friends, and teachers there - changing that could be another difficult situation for those children," said Roman.

A statement from the district about the new boundaries said, in part.

"It is the intention of the district to provide clear attendance boundaries that serve to establish new schools while also sustaining adequate student populations in existing buildings."

Parent Phil Brammer who has a preschooler at Arbor View wants the board to reconsider.

"I hope that the decisions that are going into this are being done correctly with the thought of the people that are behind it, the ease of access to the school, and not just a numbers game," he said.

The board of education will vote to finalize boundary changes on January 13.

