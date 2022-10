OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release from the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, all access sites to the Elkhorn River will close for the season on Nov. 1.

This includes the Elkhorn Crossing Recreation Area, Graske Crossing, and the West Maple Road access site. They will reopen April 1, 2023.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.