OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Elkhorn School Board approved a retention and hiring bonus for staff. They'll get a one-time retention bonus of $1,500 or a hiring bonus of $100 a month.

The board also approved a security measure that will install protective film on all exterior glass entries and windows, which will cost the district about $600,000.

