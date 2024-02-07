Elkhorn South School Resource Officer under investigation for inappropriate conduct

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's office is investigating one of its own, after the department says it was made aware of allegations against a Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy who serves as a School Resource Officer at Elkhorn South High School.

DCSO say it was made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by the officer on February 2. The Sheriff authorized a investigation and the SRO was immediately removed from the school. On Wednesday, February 7, the deputy was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

DCSO is asking anyone with further information to contact the DCSO Tip Line at (402) 444-6000.

Elkhorn Public Schools released the following statement:

"On Friday, February 2, 2024, Elkhorn South High School administration was made aware of allegations against the School Resource Officer (SRO) for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. This information was immediately reported to Child Protective Services (CPS) and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), and we will continue to partner with DCSO in their investigation. DCSO Deputy Casado Moya has been removed from his placement with the Elkhorn Public Schools."