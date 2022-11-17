Elkhorn St. Patrick's building new campus: 'Just impossible to try to get space for people here'

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) - — West Omaha is growing at a rapid pace: housing, businesses and people. Churches are in that mix too. An Elkhorn parish is making a move they say is built on land and faith.

St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn has a rich history founded by a group of Irish settlers in 1868. More than 150 years later, the church is turning the page on a new chapter — a "boom" as Fr. Tom Fangman likes to call it — with dozens of families registering every month. Over the last six years, the church has grown by a third.

"We just don't have the room. There's so many groups and organizations and different events that we'd like to have that it's just impossible to try to get space for people here," Fr. Tom Fangman, the pastor at St. Patrick's said.

The answer is coming in the form of a new church campus on a donated plot of land north of 189th Street and West Maple Road. The design features more than 57,000 square feet of new space including the Church, parish hall and office complex. It will also feature outdoor spaces and more parking.

RDG

"One of the traditions in Ireland, they have round belltowers, and so this church is gonna have a big, round, belltower out in front. It's also gonna have a point at the very top of it that lights up. If people wanna know which one to go to, we're just gonna call it St. Pat's at the Point," Fangman said.

The project costs $30 million. So far, almost $24 million has been raised to build it.

"Looking long-term, it's the place where people's families will celebrate a lot of special occasions. Where children will get married, their kids will get baptized. Having a new worship space to accommodate the growth in west Omaha is extremely important," Eric Crawford, the advancement director for the church said.

RDG St. Patrick's Elkhorn interior from the side of the alter.

As the community grows, Fangman stands firm in his belief the church will provide support.

"We need to serve and seize the opportunity to care for the least of our brothers and sisters," Fangman said.

RDG St. Patrick's Elkhorn interior from the side of the alter.

The new Costco will be across the street. Once the plans are finalized, it will take two years to complete construction with the hope to be finished by the fall of 2025. St. Patrick's School will stay at 204th and Maple.

For a link to the fundraising campaign, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.