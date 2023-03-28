Watch Now
Elvis Costello & The Imposters coming to Omaha in June

Elvis Costello Pre-Grammy Gala
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Elvis Costello at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Elvis Costello Pre-Grammy Gala
Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 10:27:46-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Elvis Costello & The Imposters are making a stop in Omaha this summer as a part of their "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" Tour.

The group is known for hits like Penelope Halfpenny and Magnificent Hurt. The show will also feature special guest Charlie Sexton.

The tour makes its stop at Steelhouse Omaha on June 21. General sale of tickets starts on March 31 at 10:00 a.m. on the band's website.

