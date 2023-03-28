Elvis Costello & The Imposters coming to Omaha in June

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Elvis Costello & The Imposters are making a stop in Omaha this summer as a part of their "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" Tour.

The group is known for hits like Penelope Halfpenny and Magnificent Hurt. The show will also feature special guest Charlie Sexton.

The tour makes its stop at Steelhouse Omaha on June 21. General sale of tickets starts on March 31 at 10:00 a.m. on the band's website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.