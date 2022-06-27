LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Patrol activated an endangered missing advisory early Monday to determine the whereabouts of 74-year-old Leon Vermillion.

According to a press release from NSP, Vermillion was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday near San Mateo Lane in Lincoln. He drives a red 2019 Chevy K1500 with Nebraska plates UYB475.

Vermillion is 6'1" and 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. On Sunday morning, he was wearing a blue and white short-sleeved plaid shirt and jeans.

Vermillion has dementia and may not have his medications with him.

