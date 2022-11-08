Endangered missing advisory issued for 68-year-old Bellevue woman

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police issued a statement regarding a missing endangered person report for 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green of Bellevue.

On Thursday, Nov. 3 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Her family has been unable to locate her since that date. Green's family reports that she has been diagnosed with dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another. The walker was in her possession when dropped off.

Green is described as a Native American female, approximately 5’3" tall, 180 pounds, with black/grey hair, and brown eyes. The family, along with the Bellevue Police Department, is requesting the assistance of the public in locating Green. If someone locates her, we ask that they call 911 immediately.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.