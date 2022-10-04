Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Blair man with medical condition

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — The Blair Police Department is attempting to locate 33-year-old Ryan LeMaster.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for eastern Nebraska.

LeMaster is described as a 5'9", 120 lb white man with brown curly hair, a short beard and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt with TNA sports/tackle logo and brown slacks.

LeMaster is missing from 33 Longview Drive in Blair, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. He has a medical condition that could result in seizures and cause him to become confused and disoriented.

Anyone with information should call 9-11 or contact the Blair Police Department at (402) 426-4747.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.