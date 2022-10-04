Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Blair man with medical condition

web graphic background.jpg
KMTV file
web graphic background.jpg
Posted at 5:56 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 06:56:11-04

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — The Blair Police Department is attempting to locate 33-year-old Ryan LeMaster.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for eastern Nebraska.

LeMaster is described as a 5'9", 120 lb white man with brown curly hair, a short beard and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt with TNA sports/tackle logo and brown slacks.

LeMaster is missing from 33 Longview Drive in Blair, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. He has a medical condition that could result in seizures and cause him to become confused and disoriented.

Anyone with information should call 9-11 or contact the Blair Police Department at (402) 426-4747.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018