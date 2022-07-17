Endangered Missing Advisory issued in eastern Nebraska for 85-year-old

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The Papillion Police Department is looking for 85-year-old Robert W Francis.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with white hair, brown eyes and is a white male.

According to police, Francis was wearing brown shoes, a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

He went missing at the 1400 block of south Grandview, Papillion, Nebraska, and last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He left the area on foot and has dementia which may cause him to become disoriented and needs medication.

Anyone with information, please call 911, or contact the Papillion Police Department at (402) 597-2068 immediately.

