Enjoy the outdoors and throw on a costume with these free and affordable Omaha-area events

Drag Queen Story Hour

Oct. 15: 10:30 a.m.

Urban Abbey

1026 Jackson Street

Omaha, NE 68102

FREE

Join a Halloween-themed story hour presented by local drag queens. Everyone is welcome to wear their Halloween costume if they'd like!

For more information visit: facebook.com

Howl-O-Ween

Oct. 15: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Aksarben Village

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, NE 68106

Zone 6, by the Dog Park

FREE

Featuring vendors, food, and a dog costume contest.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Sheelytown Market Presents Friday Night Markets

Oct. 14: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sheelytown Market

3522 Center Street

Omaha, NE 68105

FREE

Featuring local makers, local food, and cocktails.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Fontenelle Family Fishing Frenzy

Oct. 15: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fontenelle Park

4407 Fontenelle Boulevard

Omaha, NE 68104

FREE

Learn about trout fishing and all there is to know about catching this popular fish.

For more information contact: Orentheian Everett at 402-444-4227 or ortheian.everett@cityofomaha.org

Howl-O-Ween Safari

Oct. 14: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Oct. 15: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wildlife Safari Park

16406 292nd Street

Ashland, NE 68003

Cost is $20 per person, Children 2 and under are free.

A hot dog dinner (one per person) with chips and hot chocolate or lemonade is included.

Featuring a hayrack ride, food, Halloween-themed games, and roasting marshmallows.

For more information visit: wildlifesafaripark.com

RECtoberfest

Oct. 15: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park

4250 River's Edge Parkway

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

FREE

Featuring food and a fun-filled combination of sports and field-day activities.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Papillion Fire-Open House

Oct. 16: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Papillion Fire Department

146 North Adams Street

Papillion, NE 68046

FREE

Meet firefighters, tour the station, see vehicles and equipment, and enjoy juice and dounts.

For more information visit: facebook.com

