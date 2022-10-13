Watch Now
Enjoy the outdoors and throw on a costume with these free and affordable Omaha-area events

RECtoberfest
Courtesy of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation
Posted at 3:34 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 16:34:31-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From storytelling to enjoying the outdoors, check out these local area events happening this weekend.

Drag Queen Story Hour
Oct. 15: 10:30 a.m.
Urban Abbey
1026 Jackson Street
Omaha, NE 68102
FREE
Join a Halloween-themed story hour presented by local drag queens. Everyone is welcome to wear their Halloween costume if they'd like!
For more information visit: facebook.com

Howl-O-Ween
Oct. 15: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Aksarben Village
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, NE 68106
Zone 6, by the Dog Park
FREE
Featuring vendors, food, and a dog costume contest.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Sheelytown Market Presents Friday Night Markets
Oct. 14: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sheelytown Market
3522 Center Street
Omaha, NE 68105
FREE
Featuring local makers, local food, and cocktails.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Fontenelle Family Fishing Frenzy
Oct. 15: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fontenelle Park
4407 Fontenelle Boulevard
Omaha, NE 68104
FREE
Learn about trout fishing and all there is to know about catching this popular fish.
For more information contact: Orentheian Everett at 402-444-4227 or ortheian.everett@cityofomaha.org

Howl-O-Ween Safari
Oct. 14: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Oct. 15: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wildlife Safari Park
16406 292nd Street
Ashland, NE 68003
Cost is $20 per person, Children 2 and under are free.
A hot dog dinner (one per person) with chips and hot chocolate or lemonade is included.
Featuring a hayrack ride, food, Halloween-themed games, and roasting marshmallows.
For more information visit: wildlifesafaripark.com

RECtoberfest
Oct. 15: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park
4250 River's Edge Parkway
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
FREE
Featuring food and a fun-filled combination of sports and field-day activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Papillion Fire-Open House
Oct. 16: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Papillion Fire Department
146 North Adams Street
Papillion, NE 68046
FREE
Meet firefighters, tour the station, see vehicles and equipment, and enjoy juice and dounts.
For more information visit: facebook.com

