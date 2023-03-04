Entrepreneurship and equality: Omaha hosts Global Women's Forum on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day is next week. This weekend 150 women from around the world are coming together for the Global Women's Forum right here in Omaha.

On Saturday, there were several panels with guest speakers. Topics include entrepreneurship, health and wellness, leadership and stem as well as rights and equality.

3 News Now talked to two of the speakers on Friday. They say events like this are empowering.

"If you are a woman that is looking to start her company, or that has a dream or wants to become the CEO of an organization. Like, I hope that we reach those individuals, those women that have a dream." said panelists Jacqelle Lane & Yuridia Igbokwe. "I think it is going to be very exciting because it's going to be multi-cultures. And you don't see that a lot in Omaha. So you don't have to go to New York, you can have it here at the Garden."

The event started on Saturday at the Garden Theater at 12:30 p.m. and runs until 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Global Women's Forum website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.