Eppley Airfield announces new express ramp to parking garage

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Airport Authority (OAA) announced the addition of an express ramp leading drivers to exclusive parking on the third level of the airport.

Read the news release from OAA:

"As part of the Airport Access and Parking Modernization Program at Eppley Airfield, Premier Parking relocated from Level 1 to Level 3 in the South Garage with the opening of a new exclusive Express Ramp.

The new ParkOMA Premier Parking location provides convenient and quick access to the departures level of the Eppley Airfield terminal via climate-controlled walkways. To reach the newly relocated Premier Parking, motorists should follow the directional signs on the Eppley Airfield entrance roadway.

To prepare for Eppley Airfield’s future growth, the Airport Access and Parking Modernization Program has been expanding the roadway leading to the Terminal and modernizing the South Garage. When complete, these projects will improve customer service by providing enhancements to capacity, efficiency, safety, and security.

Construction is anticipated to conclude at the end of the year. Travelers can learn more about these projects and receive construction updates from the program website (OMAinMotion.com) and Eppley Airfield social media channels.

