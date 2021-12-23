Eppley Airfield to receive $7.2M in 2022 for airport infrastructure grants

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, U.S. Representative Don Bacon (R-Neb., District 2) announced that Omaha's Eppley Airfield will receive $7.2 million in funding in 2022.

The funding comes as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which will benefit all 69 of Nebraska's airports. A total of $22,176,505 has been allotted for the state's airports.

For Eppley Airfield, the Airport Infrastructure Grant is expected to benefit the Terminal Modernization Program and the Omaha Airport Authority will work with the Federal Aviation Administration for more specific implementation.

“Eppley Airfield’s reputation as a strong regional hub has helped to fuel the number of air travelers utilizing their services,” said Bacon. “These funds will help with the modernization of Eppley as they respond to the growth. One of the many strengths of Omaha and community is our great airport, and we will be making it better.”

After 2022, the funding for fiscal years 2023 through 2026 will be assessed on future passenger travel levels.

