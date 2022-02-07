Equestrian community comes together to help Heartland Farms

KENNARD, Neb. (KMTV) — After a fire at elite sport horse farm Heartland Farms claimed the lives of one person and 9 horses, the equestrian community is giving back by fundraising for those impacted like owners Blair and Karen Cudmore.

Flying Change Farm trainer Dannee Urban has shared a special bond with the Cudmore family for more than a decade.

"I actually grew up watching Karen ride on TV at an international level and I had the opportunity about 17 years ago to come and train with them," Urban said.

Seeing a fiery blaze destroy the former horse haven was gut-wrenching for Urban to see.

"It was very heartbreaking to see, almost 30 years of someone's passion and dedication and love into what they built, just up in flames. As well as, you know, as a horse person, seeing the horses that were being pulled out and what shape they were in," Urban said. "We just all wanted to be able to help as soon as we could."

Help is coming in the form of a list that was posted on the Nebraska Equine website asking for ropes, water tanks, and grain. There's also a call for donations to the Cudmores and to the family of the man that died.

Urban profoundly understands the comfort horses bring to humanity and it's why she is confident the Cudmores will prevail.

"I have no doubt that they will rebuild, this is just something we don't, it's a lifestyle, it's not a job for horse people," Urban said. "I think there is no greater healing power than to have these horses in our lives and be able to share that with other people that love horses too."

For a link to donate items, click here. To donate to an impacted family, click here.

