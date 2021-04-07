Eric Church tour stopping in Omaha in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — COVID-19 vaccine shots are going in arms and entertainers are setting tour dates once again. Next February, country music star Eric Church’s The Gather Again Tour will be making a stop in Omaha.
Church will take the stage at the CHI Health Center on Friday, February 11 as part of a 55-city tour through the United States and Canada.
Tickets for the tour, which begins this fall, go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. at https://www.ericchurch.com/.
The Gather Again Tour dates:
- Sept. 17, 2021 Rupp Arena Lexington, Ky.
- Sept. 18, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio
- Sept. 24, 2021 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, Ohio
- Sept. 25, 2021 KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y.
- Oct. 1, 2021 Alerus Center Grand Forks, N.D.
- Oct. 2, 2021 Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Oct. 8, 2021 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Oct. 9, 2021 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
- Oct. 15, 2021 Ball Arena Denver, Colo.
- Oct. 22, 2021 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, Alberta
- Oct. 23, 2021 SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Oct. 29, 2021 Rogers Arena Vancouver, British Columbia
- Oct. 30, 2021 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, Wash.
- Nov. 12, 2021 Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.
- Nov. 13, 2021 Ford Center Evansville, Ind.
- Dec. 3, 2021 SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H.
- Dec. 4, 2021 UBS Arena Belmont Park, N.Y.
- Dec. 10, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.
- Dec. 11, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.
- Dec. 17, 2021 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C.
- Dec. 18, 2021 Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.
- Jan. 7, 2022 Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, Neb.
- Jan. 8, 2022 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Jan. 14, 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
- Jan. 15, 2022 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario
- Jan. 21, 2022 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, Mich.
- Jan. 22, 2022 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Mich.
- Feb. 4, 2022 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky.
- Feb. 5, 2022 Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.
- Feb. 11, 2022 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, Neb.
- Feb. 12, 2022 Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa
- Feb. 18, 2022 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo.
- Feb 19, 2022 BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.
- Feb. 25, 2022 Hampton Coliseum Hampton, Va.
- Feb. 26, 2022 Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C.
- March 4, 2022 Amway Center Orlando, Fla.
- March 5, 2022 Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla.
- March 11, 2022 United Center Chicago, Ill.
- March 12, 2022 Enterprise Center St. Louis, Mo.
- March 18, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.
- March 19, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.
- March 25, 2022 Legacy Arena at the BJCC Birmingham, Ala.
- March 26, 2022 Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, Ark.
- April 1, 2022 Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas
- April 2, 2022 AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas
- April 8, 2022 Toyota Center Houston, Texas
- April 9, 2022 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.
- April 15, 2022 Moda Center Portland, Ore.
- April 16, 2022 Spokane Arena Spokane, Wash.
- April 29, 2022 ExtraMile Arena Boise, Idaho
- April 30, 2022 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
- May 6, 2022 Pechanga Arena San Diego, Calif.
- May 7, 2022 STAPLES Center Los Angeles, Calif.
- May 11, 2022 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.
- May 13, 2022 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev.
- May 14, 2022 Gila River Arena Glendale, Ariz.
- May 20, 2022 Madison Square Garden New York, N.Y.
