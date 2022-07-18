Watch Now
Eunice Kennedy Shriver Day to be celebrated by Special Olympics Nebraska at Papillion Landing

Sargent Shriver, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Jamie Hoffman
Wally Fong/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE: Jamie Hoffman of Grand Island Nebraska, center, is joined by Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sgt. Shriver in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 19, 1984 to honor participants in the Special Olympics, including Jamie. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 17:19:20-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Special Olympics Nebraska will celebrate Eunice Kennedy Shriver Day on July 20. Athletes and fans are invited to join the festivities.

Shriver was the founder of the Special Olympics and was a champion for people with special needs in all fields. The day also coincides with the anniversary of the first-ever Special Olympics in 1968 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The event will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Papillion Landing. It will have a variety of activities including sports stations, art, music, food trucks and more.

