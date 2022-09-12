Events held around Omaha metro to honor lives lost on 9/11

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, Omaha firefighters paused to remember the September 11 attacks. All fire stations stood at attention Sunday morning at 9:11 a.m. in front of their station for a moment of silence to honor the lives lost that day.

Captain Mike Siedlik of fire station 61 said he had just joined the department nine months before 9/11.

He says he honors the bravery of the firefighters who showed up to the towers that day to simply do their job, not knowing if they would come home that night.

"It's hard to imagine that deep down when things like that happen, that you just dig deep and you just go and do your job, and that was their job and they did it and they gave the ultimate sacrifice when they did," said Siedlik.

343 firefighters died in the September 11 attacks.

Bellevue also honored the day with a memorial ceremony at American Heroes Park.

It honored those who lost their lives on that tragic day and those who fight for our country in the military.

Cadets from Bellevue and Council Bluffs Junior ROTC units honored each fallen warrior with a military salute.

The event is committed to remembering the lives of those lost.

Those involved also say it's a way to remember the country's unity following the attacks.

The event has been held every year since 2002 — the year following the attacks.

The primary objective was to create a place for people to find a place of solace.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.