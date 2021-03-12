Events slowly returning to CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — CHI Health Center is slowly coming back to life after the pandemic caused major cancellations and shutdowns.

This weekend, it's hosting two fan-favorite events — Disney On Ice and the annual World of Wheels car show.

Kristyna Engdahl, Director of Communications for MECA, said they are doing everything to keep guests safe.

She said along with Omaha's mask mandate, they've implemented social distancing and hand sanitizer stations.

“Something that we've adopted in current times and something we will maintain is mobile ticketing. We only accept mobile tickets now. You can pull them up right on your phone. We can scan you in. Your phone never leaves your possession. Also we transitioned to a cash-free facility and that just took effect here the last month,” Engdahl said.

Tickets for Disney On Ice and the World of Wheels can be found here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.