'Everyone wants to be there yesterday': Nebraska State Patrol enforcing speed limits on Omaha roads

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Trooper Tom Hicken caught a speeding driver along Interstate 680 going 89 miles per hour, in a 65-mile-an-hour zone, with his radar gun when 3 News Now was riding along with him.

“Everyone wants to be there yesterday,” Tom Hicken, NSP Trooper said. “That's what we're seeing.”

Area drivers see it, too.

“Speed limits are treated kind of as a friendly suggestion, honestly,” Cole Gentry said. “They're not taken seriously.”

It seems more drivers are feeling the need for speed on Nebraska roads. NSP says the trend started during the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like it's slowed down since then.” NSP Trooper Lt. Jeremy Thorson said.

Gentry says main thoroughfares such as I-80 and the West Dodge Expressway are where he sees speeding the most.

Thorson and Hicken say there are no particular hot spots in the Omaha area when it comes to speeding.

“We see high speeds on city streets as well,” Thorson said. “It's not uncommon to see someone going 100 miles per hour down 90th Street between Dodge and Pacific.”

The NSP is stepping up enforcement with special operations targeting the dangerous activity. This summer troopers stopped 257 Omaha area drivers for speeding more than 90 mph. Eighty-four were stopped going more than 100 mph.

Troopers want other drivers to know they're watching the roads, making sure they're as safe as possible.

“It's not all about just writing speeding tickets,” Thorson said. “We want to get the word out, we want to spread the message.”

Trooper Hicken issued a $200 ticket for going between 21- 30 miles over the limit when 3 News Now was along for a ride.

The NSP wants drivers to know where it will be doing speed checks and you can follow Hicken on X (formerly Twitter): @NSP_TroopA.

