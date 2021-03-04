Ex-Bellevue police chief's defamation lawsuit dismissed

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by former Bellevue Police Chief Mark Elbert against a law firm representing the city's police union.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that a Sarpy County district judge dismissed Elbert's lawsuit last month, saying Elbert failed to prove that the defendants knowingly made false statements against him.

The lawsuit was filed after the police union delivered a vote of no confidence against Elbert in September 2017, and the union's attorney issued a news release accusing Elbert of instructing a sergeant to deceive other department members and of hiding information from the city administration. Elbert said in the lawsuit that the news release defamed him.

Elbert retired as chief in 2019 and is now Bellevue's community development director.

