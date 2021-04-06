Ex-Bulls assistant Nate Loenser to join Hoiberg at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Chicago Bulls assistant Nate Loenser will join Nebraska as an assistant coach and Doc Sadler will become a special assistant to head coach Fred Hoiberg.

Hoiberg worked with Loenser at Iowa State from 2013-15 and with the Bulls from 2015-18. Sadler was head coach at Nebraska from 2006-12 and a full-time assistant under Hoiberg the last two seasons.

As a special assistant, Sadler won't be allowed to coach during practices and games.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.