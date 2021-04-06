Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ex-Bulls assistant Nate Loenser to join Hoiberg at Nebraska

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Elaine Thompson/AP
The head of the Nebraska School Activities Association says he plans to meet with Norfolk public school officials after reports that an Omaha girls basketball team was subjected to racial slurs at a game.
Basketball generic
Posted at 12:19 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 13:19:30-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Chicago Bulls assistant Nate Loenser will join Nebraska as an assistant coach and Doc Sadler will become a special assistant to head coach Fred Hoiberg.

Hoiberg worked with Loenser at Iowa State from 2013-15 and with the Bulls from 2015-18. Sadler was head coach at Nebraska from 2006-12 and a full-time assistant under Hoiberg the last two seasons.

As a special assistant, Sadler won't be allowed to coach during practices and games.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018