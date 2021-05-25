Ex-con accused of hanging toddler repeatedly faces charges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who has served five stints in prison is now charged with attempted murder, child abuse and other counts after police say he repeatedly hanged and choked his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter until the child lost consciousness.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that police arrested 38-year-old David Coleman in December after his girlfriend found a video on his phone showing him hanging her 2-year-old daughter by her neck with a pink scarf in a storage unit until she was unconscious. Police say they later found another video of Coleman strangling the girl while the toddler was in a car seat.

Coleman, who remains behind bars on more than $1 million bail, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces his next court hearing in June.

