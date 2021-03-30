Ex-county prosecutor faces jail time for probation violation

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A former eastern Nebraska county prosecutor faces up to two months in jail after a judge found him guilty of violating his probation from a previous drunken driving conviction.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that a judge determined former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass had been drinking earlier this year, violating his probation from a DUI conviction in March 2020.

Prosecutors also plan to file a second-offense DUI against Glass stemming from the January incident that produced the probation violation.

Glass resigned at the end of February following his arrest the night of Jan. 28 on suspicion of driving while drunk.

