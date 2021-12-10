Watch
Ex-Herbster campaign staffer says video was 'a dirty trick'

Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 10, 2021
COLUMBIA (AP) — An ex-campaign official for Nebraska gubernatorial hopeful Charles Herbster says he shot a video of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ former spokesman tossing a Herbster campaign sign into a dumpster as a “dirty trick” to be used against the spokesman and show that Ricketts’ administration was trying to undermine their campaign.

Tyler Henningsen, a former Herbster campaign worker, says he secretly recorded then-spokesman Taylor Gage in June at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo, where Ricketts was hosting an official public gathering.

Herbster’s campaign denied Henningsen’s claims, saying they were aware of the video but had rejected Henningsen’s previous recommendations to release it.

Gage says he had asked Henningsen to remove the sign because it was on government property.

