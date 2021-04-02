Watch
Ex-Omaha worker sentenced for postal funds theft scheme

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 14:52:03-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker in Omaha has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay nearly $14,000 for a scheme in which he stole postal funds.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say 44-year-old Cameron Hogan, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha for misappropriation of postal funds. Prosecutors say federal agents began investigating the case last year at a west Omaha post office, where Hogan was employed as a lead sales and services associate.

Investigators say Hogan admitted to issuing fraudulent refunds and voided transactions and using taking the money from those actions for his own use.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
