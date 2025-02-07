Examining the fiscal impact of LB509: Opportunity Scholarships Act

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The fiscal note for LB 509 for the opportunity scholarships act said this program would cost the state $25 million and eventually more than that.

With a $432 million budget shortfall looming over the unicameral, the Department of Revenue estimates in this non-partisan analysis a $25 million cost to the general fund would remain consistent until 2029. That's when, according to the note, the cost to taxpayers would jump to almost $32 million.

Jenny korth with Lindsay Academy in Platte County supports the bill. She said it helps families afford tuition at the school.

​ "I would encourage individuals to consider when we are providing a strong education to our students, that's the next generation that's going to help our state prosper," said Korth.

Rebecca Firestone with the think-tank, Open Sky Institute thinks this is the move in the wrong direction.

"The state can't pass a budget that's not balanced. The state would have to find a way to cut back on other spending commitments in order to find $25 million," said Firestone.

This money won't come from the state in the form of checks. People would receive a tax credit when the make a contribution to a scholarship granting organization.

