Examining the fiscal impact of LB509: Opportunity Scholarships Act

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The fiscal note for LB 509 for the opportunity scholarships act said this program would cost the state $25 million and eventually more than that.
With a $432 million budget shortfall looming over the unicameral, the Department of Revenue estimates in this non-partisan analysis a $25 million cost to the general fund would remain consistent until 2029. That's when, according to the note, the cost to taxpayers would jump to almost $32 million.
Jenny korth with Lindsay Academy in Platte County supports the bill. She said it helps families afford tuition at the school.
"I would encourage individuals to consider when we are providing a strong education to our students, that's the next generation that's going to help our state prosper," said Korth.
Rebecca Firestone with the think-tank, Open Sky Institute thinks this is the move in the wrong direction.
"The state can't pass a budget that's not balanced. The state would have to find a way to cut back on other spending commitments in order to find $25 million," said Firestone.
This money won't come from the state in the form of checks. People would receive a tax credit when the make a contribution to a scholarship granting organization.
