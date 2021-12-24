EXCLUSIVE: Boys Town foster parents have spent the last 23 years fostering hundreds of kids

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Foster parents, Kevin and Constance Reid have spent the last 23 years fostering more than 200 boys through Boys Town Foster Family Services.

"I want to put them in situations they haven't been in. I want to put them in a stable home. I want to be maybe the father they never had. I want to be a parent to them, we want to be parents," Kevin said.

Both say it's their calling.

"Most days you love it because you can see the difference you're making in the lives of a lot of these kids," Kevin said.

The Reids have faced trials and tribulations, helping boys navigate turmoil.

"We've had six rival gang members in our house, at one time," Kevin said.

But in the place of turmoil, the Reids have created a stronghold, a place of safety and a softer place to land.

"I had to make them understand they're in my house, not in their neighborhood, but boys — regardless of how tough they seem or whatever — they're looking for a way out," Kevin said.

"Those six rival gang members, they got along very well. They would get up with me, they would cook with me, they'd clean the home with me. We'd set up within ... our home where they would have the chance to earn money by doing chores," Constance said.

Under the guidance and watchful eye of the Reids, some of their boys have become success stories.

"We had one boy that came to our home, he had some problems, he suffered from low self-esteem and everything else. He wasn't the best student in school, and so on and so forth, but today that young man is a Navy SEAL," Kevin said.

In all their years and experiences, both draw upon the Christmas season and remember why they do this.

"It's about what's in your heart, and that's what we try to teach," Kevin said.

"And that is love," Constance said.

Boys Town Foster Family Services is looking for a wide range of foster parents to help serve kids.

Individuals who are interested in the fostering process can call 531-355-3036 for more information.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.