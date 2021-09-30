Exclusive interview with Nebraska Athletics Director Trev Alberts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday morning in Omaha at the Marriott Regency, Nebraska Athletics Director Trev Alberts was the guest of honor at the Big Red Breakfast. In this exclusive interview, Alberts talks about last week’s loss, progress that’s been made and what he thinks needs to happen for the Husker Football program to improve.

Watch the interview above and tune in tonight at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for more coverage of the event.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.