EXCLUSIVE: 'None of us will stop looking' says family of missing woman Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Cari Allen, a 43-year-old Douglas County woman, has been missing for more than two weeks. An arrest warrant is out for a suspect in connection to her disappearance. For now, her family and friends are doing what they can to take care of what's left behind.

Cari's close friend, Taji Loehr, and her former brother-in-law, Mike Allenheim, just want Cari home.

"I was in shock. I couldn't believe something like this could happen, especially to someone like her," Taji said.

"It's not a good feeling. Everybody's really exhausted," Allenheim said.

That's why they are raising $20,000 to manage some of her expenses and make sure her name stays top of mind.

"When she does come back ... her life isn't in financial shambles. Mortgage is still getting paid, bills are still getting paid, to help with search efforts — we just want her to come back and get to it, get to living again," Allenheim said.

Taji and Mike are hoping people consider donating since Cari herself devoted her life to taking care of other people, especially those in the disability community. Before she went missing, she worked as a caregiver.

"She's been doing that for her entire professional career, so out of all the people that deserve a little help, it's definitely her," Allenheim said.

As those closest to her do what they can to maintain her affairs, this is the hope they're holding onto.

"I'll never stop looking. None of us will stop looking for her until she's back home," Loehr said.

"I'm not even thinking that she's not gonna come home — she's gonna come home," said Allenheim.

The family asks: if anybody has security or doorbell footage from the night of Nov. 19 to the morning of Nov. 20, please send that to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

