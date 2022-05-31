Exhibit at UNO's Criss Library features artwork by LGBTQ+ inmates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An exhibit at the University of Nebraska-Omaha's Criss Library is working to give a platform to LGBTQ+ artists who are currently incarcerated.

It’s called On the Inside and features pieces created from basic materials that incarcerated people have access to behind bars, like letter-sized paper, dull pencils and ball-point pen ink tubes.

Each piece is an intimate look into the lives of these artists with themes of love, desire for freedom, and pride at the forefront.

“It’s such an important exhibit because it is so much the voices of people who are oppressed, suppressed, and not allowed to express themselves in a safe space. So this is one really powerful way that those voices behind bars. Literally, are able to engage with the community, be self-advocates but also be part of a larger activist organization," said Claire Du Laney, Outreach Archivist with UNO Archives and Special Collections.

The exhibit is on display until the end of July.

A free reception will take place in the library gallery on July 14.

See more information on this website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.