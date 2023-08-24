Exhibit highlighting Black education freedom makes stop in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A pop-up exhibit highlighting the history of Black education has arrived in Omaha.

The exhibit, hosted by Black Minds Matter, is called "Self Determined — The Secret History of Education Freedom."

It depicts the Antebellum period through the Civil Rights era and to the present day through art.

The founder of the organization says they decided to come to Nebraska to hear more about the new opportunity scholarship program.

“We hope to create more traction and encourage more education entrepreneurs and encourage families to apply for the scholarship and to launch schools,” said Denisha Allen, founder of Black Minds Matter.

Folks can see the exhibit at the Malcolm X Foundation" through September 2. It is free and open to the public.

