Expansion and renovation underway at Joslyn Art Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Work is officially underway for revitalizing Omaha's Joslyn Art Museum.

The expansion and renovation will be helmed by an international architectural firm in partnership with Omaha's Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture.

The 42,000 square-foot Rhonda and Howard Hawks Pavillion will feature light-filled galleries, new community spaces, classrooms, and enhanced support for public programs.

3 News Now was given a glimpse of what kind of art the expansion will house.

“We'll be showcasing primarily modern and contemporary art,” said Jack Becker, executive director and CEO of the Joslyn Art Museum. “But we'll also through some renovation work have an ability to show more of our historic collections on paper, Native American art, and all kinds of other collections. The collections span 3,000 years of human history here, so there really is something for everybody when you come to the Joslyn."

Becker says the project could finish in early or mid-2024.

