Expecting over 10,000 people: Gretna Days Parade kicks off Saturday

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s one of the busiest and most exciting times in Gretna. The Gretna Days Parade has been going on for over 60 years and returns, Saturday, July 27.

Jim Warren has lived in Gretna for several decades, and one event he doesn't miss is the Gretna Days Parade. It's a parade he's been attending since he was a kid.

"I remember as a young kid with my dad coming up to the lumber yard, which is now gone, and loading chairs and taking them to the park," said Warren.

He said this parade is not only about making memories but also about embracing the community.

"I've been around this for a long, long time. It kind of has a mixture of meanings. I remember a lot of years in the past of having really good times with good friends that are no longer here," he said.

Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce Director Carrie Reitmeier said attendance is expected to be at an all-time high, expecting over 10,000 people and over 100 floats.

"It's a way for the Gretna businesses to give back to the Gretna community for supporting them all year long," said Reitmeier. "That's how it originated 60-some years ago, and that's still the heart behind it today."

She said Gretna's growing community makes it all special.

"It's fun to meet the people. It's fun to see the kids. When you come down McKenna and turn the corner. where we're at here, this street is packed. It's an overwhelming feeling," she said.

The activities don't stop after the parade either. Around town, there will be events from crafts, games, and more. It's all part of Gretna Days, which runs until Sunday evening. To find a full list of activities, click here.

The parade is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. It starts near the Gretna Public Library at McKenna Ave. and South St.

