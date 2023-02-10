Experiments, magic tricks and more: 'Magical Science' exhibit opens at Omaha Children's Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Children’s Museum recently opened up its newest exhibit. It’s called “Magical Science” and it’s where they say the magic of Harry Potter meets up with the science of Bill Nye!

There are plenty of experiences in this exhibit to keep the kiddos busy and interested all while still learning new things. Their Magical Archway is the entrance to the exhibit and it utilizes infrared sensors to detect body heat, and when it does this, the lights in the archway turn on. Just like magic!

3 News Now meteorologist Caitlin Connell visited and was told that there are two specific experiences that kids seem to love the most. Madison Roman, the On-Site Education and Event Coordinator, said the kids love the Light Maze and the Platform 9 ¾ Zipline. The Light Maze is where they combine mirrors and light to play tricks on your mind through illusions! And the Zipline is where kids can get a first-hand experience of how gravity works along with velocity and friction to get you all the way to the end of it.

During Caitlin's time there, the kids seemed to have a great time at the Magic House. It’s a typical climber in the front with slides on the side, but there’s a twist. There’s information about some of our most famous modern-day scientists on the front.

If you and your child enjoy live shows that include things like magic tricks and experiments, then Thistle’s Theatre is for you! Thistle is their resident story-telling dragon. It’s with Thistle’s help that they’re able to teach the science behind some of our favorite Harry Potter spells.

Madison was kind enough to show Caitlin the “Combustion Reaction” experiment. While Caitlin had an idea of what was coming, it still took her a bit off-guard! It was very cool to see it in person — that’s for sure!

This exhibit has even more science-themed experiences to explore.

You have until April 16th to check out “Magical Science."

Visit the Omaha Children's Museum website for more information.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.