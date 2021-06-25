Watch
EXPLAINER: How Nebraska might fare once evictions rev up

Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 15:28:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The expiration of a federal ban on evictions at the end of July raises concerns that thousands of Nebraska residents who are behind on their rent could be evicted.

Nebraska has dedicated $200 million from the coronavirus aid package Congress passed in December to helping people pay outstanding rent and utility bills.

Scott Mertz, an attorney with Legal Aid of Nebraska, says the number of evictions is expected to jump after the moratorium ends, but it's not clear by how much. The rental assistance may forestall some evictions if families can receive the aid quickly.

