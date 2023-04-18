Explosion at Green Plains ethanol plant in central Nebraska kills one and injures several others

WOOD RIVER, Neb. — The office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release that there was an explosion on Monday in Hall County at the Green Plains plant that killed one person and injured several others.

Green Plains Partners, LP is headquartered in Omaha and owns ethanol plants in the Midwest. In a statement, the company said the employee who was fatality injured was performing routine maintenance and repairs when the explosion happened.

Read the release from the fire marshal's office:

"At approximately 2:39 p.m. Monday, Wood River Fire & Rescue responded to the report of an explosion with injuries at Green Plains, 7874 S 140th Rd, Wood River. Upon arrival, firefighters located a liquid holding tank that had been involved in an explosion. No fire was present upon their arrival. Firefighters located multiple victims at the scene.

One employee was declared deceased at the facility. Another employee is being treated at an Omaha hospital and remains in critical condition. Three other individuals (on-site contractors) were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and have been released.

The Hall County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death for the deceased. The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld pending identification and the notification of next of kin.

Work was being conducted on the liquid holding tank at the time of the explosion. The cause of the explosion is considered accidental, as a result of the work being conducted.

This explosion is not related to the fire that occurred last Friday at the facility.

Responding agencies included Wood River Fire & Rescue, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.

No additional details are available at this time."

A spokesperson for Green Plains said in a statement:

"We are deeply saddened to report that a Green Plains employee was fatally injured at our facility in Wood River, Nebraska, on April 17, 2023, during routine maintenance and repairs on a whole stillage tank. The plant was not operational at the time. We send our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of our employee. Another employee and three contractors on site were injured and are receiving medical treatment. We are cooperating with the authorities and will be conducting a full investigation."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.