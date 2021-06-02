Eyecare provider to provide free cataract surgery to 25 people in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you or someone you know is in need of cataract surgery but don’t have insurance and can’t afford the procedure, an area eye care group is ready to help.

Now through June 18, people who are interested can contact Midwest Eye Care at (402) 552-2020 for an application packet or go to https://www.midwesteyecare.com/mission-cataract/ .

“We are acutely aware of people in our area whose needs for eye health care are not covered by their own income or supplemental health plans such as Medicare, Medicaid, or other third-party payers,” says Dr. David Ingvoldstad of Midwest Eye Care. “The ability to provide this surgery free of charge to people who need it most will significantly impact their eye health and quality of life.”

Midwest Eye Care said “Qualified candidates will fall within the income parameters listed below, have either no health insurance or a plan with a deductible greater than $3,000, have no Medicare or Medicaid health insurance coverage, and not have any significant health conditions.”

Income limits



# in household 1 2 3 4 5 6 Limit $22,520 $34,480 $43,440 $52,400 $61,360 $70,320

This summer, Midwest Eye Care and its partners will spend five days testing, diagnosing and potentially performing cataract surgery on up to 25 people. This is the 26th year of the program.

