'Eyesore' abandoned hotel in SW Omaha still slated to become senior living community, developer says

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Cody Gardner says he doesn't want to stay at his apartment in southwest Omaha, next to the former Westmont Inn & Suites.

The vacant building has brought constant police and fire attention, he said. Now, he and his wife don’t feel safe going for walks nearby.

The state of the property, even almost two years after it was bought with the intent to build a senior living home, means City Councilmember Don Rowe still gets lots of calls.

“They're frustrated with the way the property looks and how long it's taking to get something done, for sure,” he said.

The company based in Idaho, Northcon, says it replaced the roof and did some demo inside. They also say they've added security cameras, with 24/7 monitoring, hired patrols, and clean up “regularly.” They say they're securing financing and hope to begin construction this summer.

Rowe says the owner understands the frustration.

“We're in communication with them voicing our displeasure,” he said.

The company says they're dealing with pricing and labor availability issues, combined with financing difficulties including rate hikes.

In the meantime, Gardner is looking for a place to live with a better view.

“It’s gross and uncomfortable living next to this,” he said.

