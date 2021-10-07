Faces from the Interior exhibition opens at Joslyn Art Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new exhibition at the Joslyn Art Museum called Faces from the Interior is capturing the history of various indigenous communities through the works of artist Karl Bodmer.

During the early 1830s, Bodmer traveled up the Missouri River, painting watercolor portraits of leaders from indigenous tribes and their families.

More than sixty of those portraits are now on display along with landscape paintings and field sketches.

Additionally, four mini-documentaries are being shown where elders discuss the cultural revitalization work they're doing and the importance of Bodmer's art.

"Bodmer was incredible at capturing detail. And when these men and women posed for Bodmer, they wore very specific clothing called regalia, and every element of their regalia, whether it's a beaded design, a painted symbol or how a feather is placed in their hair, tells a story and communicates meaning about who they are as individuals, and Bodmer was able to show that very well," said Annika Johnson, Associate Curator of Native American Art.

Various events and programs related to the exhibit will take place over the next few months.

Visit the museum's website for more information.

