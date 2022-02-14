Fairy godmother to the rescue: Free prom dress given to children with special needs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was the chance to look and feel like Cinderella.

This weekend Cinderella's Formal Dress Rental opened a pop-up store. It was giving away free dresses to girls with special needs.

It's helping mothers not stress over another expense. Call it a "fairy godmother" coming to the rescue.

"What I hope they feel is that they feel beautiful. That they are wearing the crown for that day and their inner self," said Owner, Terri Smieja.

"I've been to school dances and homecoming before and prom is kind of like a big thing, I'm pretty excited but a bit nervous," said Trinity Whitman.

This isn't the first time Smeja has given back. Three years ago she pulled up to a high school in Marshalltown, Iowa after a devastating tornado. She gave away hundreds of homecoming dresses to kids.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.