Fake firearm brandished by juvenile at Highland Elementary in Omaha, police say

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A fake firearm was the cause of a police presence at Highland Elementary School in south Omaha Thursday night.

An altercation — of which all details were not made clear — unfolded in the 6 p.m. hour on the playground. Juveniles who were playing on the playground allegedly made a threat to an adult serving as a nonprofit employee in the school's after-care program, and one of the juveniles then brandished what appeared to be a firearm, Omaha Police Department Officer Neal Bonacci told 3 News Now.

Police then arrived on the scene and determined the firearm to be fake after locating the juvenile. The juvenile is being charged with terroristic threats. It is believed that the suspect is 11 years old.

The juvenile was placed into custody and transported to Douglas County Youth Center, where the facility will determine the next steps during intake.

