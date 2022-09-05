Fall favorite Vala's Pumpkin Patch kicks off season on Labor Day weekend

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — The crowds are back at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard for the start of the season. Families said the autumn staple is the place to be this time of year.

Derek Campsnider said he and his family come many times during the season.

"It’s just something fun to take our whole family out to," he said. "The kids love it and it’s a good way to spend the weekend."

People who’ve come out to Vala's know it is much more than just a pumpkin patch and apple orchard. Co-owner Kyla Shaver said there are many different attractions, including some new ones this year.

"The new carousel is open [along with] with the antique cars, so there’s just so much to hit," she said.

Loyal patrons shared with us some of their favorites including an animated train and haunted house.

Shaver said Vala's is hopeful for good-sized crowds as more people are getting outside again.

"People are just craving for more family experience," she said. "Being outside definitely helps."

Shaver added more people at Vala’s means more chances to create happy memories.

"I get to see it every day and I love it because the kids smile and mom and dad are happy," Shaver said.

Vala's will be open on Labor Day, the patch will be open daily later this September: valaspumpkinpatch.com/events

