Fallen Lincoln officer honored through motorcycle ride

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It has been nearly a year since the city was rocked by the death of Investigator Mario Herrera. And as we’re approaching the one year anniversary, the fallen Lincoln Police officer is still being honored after he paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Motorcycles took over the streets of Lincoln Tuesday morning for the ‘End of Watch, Ride to Remember’ tour. A group of motorcyclists from Washington are riding across the country to honor fallen officers in 2020, including Investigator Mario Herrera.

They’re also traveling with a large trailer. A trailer, covered from top to bottom, with over 300 pictures of officers across the nation who were killed in the line of duty last year. Mario Herrera’s picture is one of them.

The bikers were joined by LPD’s Motorcycle Unit, along with other jurisdictions across the state. Dozens rode down Highway 2 to meet in front of the Lincoln Police Department Tuesday morning.

“His memory is still fresh in the minds of all of our staff, he won’t ever be forgotten here,” Chief Brian Jackson of the Lincoln Police Department said. “We don’t need a trailer with his photo on it for us, we’re reminded of him every day.”

Mario Herrera’s picture will ride across America, 194 stops, over 22,000 miles.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.